Surface Pro X : une nouvelle mise à jour est disponible

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update

Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Bus Device – System devices 1.0.1220.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP - System devices 1.0.1260.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP - System devices 1.0.1260.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1120.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1160.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1220.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1280.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices 2.9.139.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1260.0 Improves Wi-Fi stability.

Surface Hot Plug – System devices 3.71.139.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck.

Surface Pro X CDSP Subsystem – Extension 1.0.1160.0 Improves integration between system services.

Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device – System devices 1.0.1260.0 Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 devices.

Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices 9.53.139.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck.

Surface System Telemetry Driver – System devices 2.34.137.0 Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis.